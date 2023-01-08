Senior BJP leader Keshari Nath Tripathi passes away at 88

LUCKNOW: Senior BJP leader and former Speaker of UP Legislative Assembly, Keshari Nath Tripathi, passed away at 88 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on his demise.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."