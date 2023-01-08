Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Dodwa-Taraori crossing in day 114

While talking to ANI, the drum band captain, Sabir who belongs to Kerala, said, "Ours is a charitable band. It is doing charity towards education. Our band has a total of 15 members. We play a variety of beats including 'Jana Gana Mana' and 'Vande Mataram'.

A young boy, Vansha Verma, who is a resident of Ambala city said, "Rahul Gandhi praised me. Rahul Gandhi was not in a hurry, he talked with patience. He even talked to my father who is a municipal councillor from Ambala city. He asked me general questions. I wanted to show him that I love my motherland."

"I walked for about 10 to 15 minutes with him (Rahul Gandhi), Vansh added.

Another supporter, Mithun Verma praised Rahul Gandhi for terming Bharat Jodo Yatra as 'Mohabbat ka dukaan.'

Mithun said, "Rahul Gandhi's slogan is becoming famous everywhere. Rahul ji is ending hatred everywhere. Entire India is behind him and supporting him."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called his Bharat Jodo Yatra as 'Mohabbat ka dukaan' (shop of love) amid an existing 'nafrat ka bazaar' (market of hatred) while responding to BJP leaders who questioned him for conducting the ongoing Kanyakumari to Kashmir foot-march.

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' marched into Karnal on Saturday.

Despite the dense fog covering most of the northern belt, the supporters of the yatra waived the national flag and danced to the beat of the drums.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening and will pass through four districts of the state between January 5-10.

Bharat Jodo Yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana between December 21-23 when it passed through Nuh, Gurugram, and Faridabad districts.