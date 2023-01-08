AI response should have been swifter: Tata Group

MUMBAI: Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran admitted on Sunday that Air India’s response to the incident of a drunk passenger urinating on a woman on one of its international flights last year should have been “much swifter”.

In a statement, which came days after the aviation regulator DGCA pulled up the Tata Groupowned full-service carrier, Chandrasekaran also said that “we fell short of addressing this situation the way we should have.”

In a shocking incident, an inebriated man urinated on a female co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of Air India New York-New Delhi flight on Nov 26 last year.

“The incident has been a matter of personal anguish to me and my colleagues at Air India... We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been, Chandrasekaran said in the statement.