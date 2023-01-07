2022 fifth warmest year for India since 1901: IMD

NEW DELHI: The year 2022 was the fifth warmest for India since 1901 when India Meteorological Department started keeping weather records.

The annual mean land surface air temperature was 0.51 degrees Celsius above the long-term average which is the mean temperature for the 1981-2010 period, the weather office said in the statement on Climate of India during 2022.

However, this was lower than the highest warming observed in India in 2016 when the average temperature was 0.71 degrees Celsius.