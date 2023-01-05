World’s first palm-leaf manuscript museum comes up in T’puram
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A treasure house of both obscure and celebrated tales of the erstwhile Travancore kingdom that became Asia’s first to defeat any European power on Indian soil, the recently opened Palm leaf Manuscript Museum in the Kerala capital has further brightened the state’s cultural and academic space.
Billed as the world’s first palm leaf manuscript museum, the facility is essentially a repository of curious nuggets of administrative, socio-cultural and economic facets of Travancore spanning 650 years till the end of the 19th century, besides documents relating to territories of Kochi in the state’s middle and Malabar further north.
Besides brightening the state’s cultural space, the museum also serves as a reference point for historical and cultural research for academic and non-academic scholars, officials said.
Among the manuscripts that the museum houses are accounts of the famed Battle of Colachel wherein the valiant Travancore king Anizham Thirunal Marthanda Varma (1729-58) defeated the Dutch East India Company at Colachel, 20 km northwest of Kanniyakumari in present-day Tamil Nadu.
This 1741 victory ended Dutch expansion in India, and Travancore under Marthanda Varma became Asia’s first state to defeat the expansionist designs of any European power.
The museum, which opened last week, has 187 manuscripts chronicling a mine of stories based entirely on primary sources: Documents written on cured and treated palm leaves consigned to the corners of the records rooms.
