Ram Mandir will be ready by Jan 1 next year: Amit Shah

SABROOM (Tripura): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday announced the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will be ready by January 1, 2024, the year the Lok Sabha elections will be held. This is being seen as an indication that Ram Mandir, a plank raked up by the saffron camp since 1990 may again be one of the cornerstones of BJP’s campaign in the next general election. Rahul baba, listen from Sabroom that a mammoth Ram Mandir will be ready on January 1, 2024,” the Minister said.