DCW chief slams 'cheap statements' in Kanjhawala case

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday slammed ''cheap statements'' being shown on TV in connection with the Kanjhawala case, and asked people to stop victim-shaming.

She also demanded that the claims made by Anjali Singh's friend, who was with her at the time of the accident but fled the spot out of fear, should also be probed.

Singh was killed in the early hours of Sunday after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 km. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area. All five accused were sent to three days in police custody on Monday.

According to sources, the victim and her female friend were partying with four or five of their other friends in a hotel.

In a tweet in Hindi, Maliwal said, ''Cheap statements of the hotel owner are being shown on TV since morning wherein he is saying that the women had consumed alcohol, were fighting and he had thrown them out. If the women were fighting after getting drunk, police would have been called. Why were they kicked out of the hotel late at night? What is the proof of intoxication? STOP VICTIM SHAMING!'' ''Anjali's friend is telling during a live show how some men mowed down Anjali in front of her and this 'friend' went home from there. What kind of a friend is she? She didn't stop the men, didn't inform the police or Anjali's relatives... She went home. It is important to probe this aspect,'' she said.

The victim's friend also claimed she was drunk at the time of the accident.

Singh's mortal remains were cremated on Tuesday amid tight security.