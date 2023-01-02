Kanjhawla incident rarest of rare crime, extremely shameful: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday called the incident of a woman's body being dragged for four kilometres by a car after hit her scooter a ''rarest of rare'' crime and demanded that the accused be given the strictest punishment.

''It is a rarest of rare crime. I don't know where society is heading. I have learnt that the postmortem is underway, '' he told reporters at a ceremony to flag off 50 electric buses.

Earlier in the day, taking to Twitter, Kejriwal had demanded justice for the 20-year-old woman.