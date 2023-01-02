Kanjhawala death case: Blood samples of accused sent to FSL

NEW DELHI: The blood samples of all the five accused in the Kanjhawala death case in the national capital were sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory Division for examination to determine if they had consumed alcohol, sources said on Monday.

Earlier, according to the FIR lodged by the Delhi Police in the incident in which a 20-year-old girl was killed after she was hit by a car and then dragged for a few kilometres on the road, being entangled in the wheels, two of the four accused Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna borrowed the car from one of their friends at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and parked the car back at his house at around 5 am on January 1, 2023.

The FIR said that Deepak was driving the car while accused Manoj Mittal was sitting next to the driver's seat.