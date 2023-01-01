BJP to shift party headquarters in Bengal to new place

KOLKATA: The 98-year long journey of the state BJP headquarters in West Bengal in the rented accommodation at the congested and narrow Muralidhar Sen Lane in north Kolkata is about to end this new year.

Instead, the state headquarters of the saffron camp will be shifted to a new modern office at Sector 5 in Salt Lake in the northern outskirts of Kolkata which is considered as the information technology hub of the state.

A state committee member of the party said that with the expansion of the party network in the state, the current rented space is lacking the required area to accommodate the increasing number of daily visitors.

"At the same time, with a number of our central leaders and important ministers scheduled to visit the state in the next two years - first because of panchayat polls in 2023 and the then because of the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, we need to have an office where the security arrangements can be made tighter. At the same time, we also need an office with the modern amenities and proper conference rooms," the state committee member said.

The party connection with the current office at 6 Muralidhar Sen Lane dates back to the pre-independence period, when the building there was rented by Bharatiya Jana Sangh.

The office has lots of memories associated the party's journey on how from a non-existing force in the state, it gradually elevated itself to the position of the principal opposition party.

If everything goes as per the plan, the party office will be shifted to Salt Lake by January end, the state committee member added.