Shah, Nadda, Yogi, Irani express grief as Modi's mother passed away

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several of his cabinet and party colleagues expressed their grief over the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away early Friday.

PM Modi's mother, who was admitted at an Ahmedabad hospital, passed away at 100.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday which was followed by condolences from several union ministers among others.

"The news of the demise of respected Mataji Heera Ba of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sad. Mother is the first friend and teacher of a person's life, the pain of losing whom is undoubtedly the biggest pain in the world," the Home Minister said in a tweet.