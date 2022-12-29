Three Class 12 girls die by suicide in separate incidents in UP

SITAPUR: Three girls from Class 12 ended their lives by suicide within a span of eight days beginning December 10.

The Sitapur police have now arrested seven persons in the connection with the three suicide cases. According to police reports, one girl student hanged herself from the ceiling of her room on December 10, while another consumed poison on December 12.

On December 18, yet another student jumped into the river. The three suicides sent the police into a tizzy as the students were of Class 12 at the same school. Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, Narendra Pratap Singh said that on December 20, a committee was constituted by the district police chief for investigating the cases.

Singh said that the first case of a 17-year-old girl was reported from Kursianpurwa. "The girl was in touch with a 25-year-old grocery seller, Rahul Yadav. Despite the victim's father asking him not to talk to his daughter, the man continued to communicate with her. On December 10, the girl's father scolded the man, following which the girl committed suicide," said Singh. Yadav and his friend Lalit Kumar have been arrested. The December 12 case was reported from Jyotishahalampur village.

A detailed probe revealed that the girl wanted to marry one Ankit. "The girl's parents had met Ankit's parents to discuss prospects of their daughter and Ankit. But Ankit's mother demanded a bike and dowry for marriage," said the officer. When the girl learnt about it, she consumed poison. "Ankit and his mother have been arrested", he said. The third case was reported from the Tiwaripurwa village, Singh said.