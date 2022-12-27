Mandaviya visits Safdarjung Hosp to review Covid preparedness

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday visited Safdarjung Hospital to review a mock drill carried out to assess Covid management preparedness.

Amid rising Covid cases across many countries, the Centre had asked all states and UTs to hold mock drills at all health facilities, including identified Covid dedicated health facilities across the country on December 27.

The health minister visited the hospital to review the preparedness against Covid pandemic in case of another wave. The objective of this exercise was to ensure operational readiness of these health facilities.