Aadhaar holders urged to update furnished docus

NEW DELHI: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged Aadhaar holders who were issued the unique identity 10 years back and who have never updated their records, to revise their information in its database.
One can update unique ID records by uploading supportive documents (proof of identity and proof of address) either online through myAadhaar portal or by visiting nearest Aadhaar centre.
