SC hackathon to explore ideas to bring efficiency

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court is organising a hackathon to encourage innovative ideas and explore practical propositions for bringing in efficiency in the existing processes- from “filing to listing”.

It has invited suggestions and innovative ideas from the stakeholders for improvement in the system. A notification uploaded on the apex court website said the event will be organised under the supervision and guidance of top court judge Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul.

