National

Covid testing of international passengers at Hyd airport

Two per cent of passengers arriving by each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from Saturday.
Representative image
Representative image
PTI

HYDERABAD: The random coronavirus testing of international passengers arriving at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here began on Saturday as the authorities stepped up measures to prevent possible spread of the virus in the country.

Two per cent of passengers arriving by each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from Saturday.

According to the sources, samples were collected randomly from some passengers who arrived from Jeddah at 11 AM.

"As of now two counters were set up for collection of samples. The number of counters will be increased from Monday," the sources told PTI adding thermal screening is being done to every passenger.

They said after the collection of samples they were allowed to exit the airport.

Representative image
Covid: Random testing of int'l passengers at Delhi airport

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

covid
coronavirus
Hyderabad
Coronavirus Testing
Jeddah
international passengers
international flight
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
Samples
Random COVID testing

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in