'Random RT-PCR sampling of passengers arriving at airports started'

In addition to that, he said they are keeping an eye on the global Covid situation and are taking steps accordingly. "States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid. The health dept has been quite proactive in managing the Covid pandemic. The central govt has provided financial assistance to states in fighting against the pandemic. So far, 220 cr covid vaccine shots have been given."

With regard to Covid cases rising, he said, "From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases & deaths due to it in China."