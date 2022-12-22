'Random RT-PCR sampling of passengers arriving at airports started'

CHENNAI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday spoke in Lok Sabha and stated that they have started the random RT-PCR sampling among passengers arriving at International airports in India and are committed to tackling the pandemic.
He added, "In the wake of festive & new year season, states are advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses: Union Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in LS."
In addition to that, he said they are keeping an eye on the global Covid situation and are taking steps accordingly. "States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of Covid. The health dept has been quite proactive in managing the Covid pandemic. The central govt has provided financial assistance to states in fighting against the pandemic. So far, 220 cr covid vaccine shots have been given."
With regard to Covid cases rising, he said, "From the last few days, Covid cases have been rising in the world but in India, cases are depleting. We are seeing rising Covid cases & deaths due to it in China."
