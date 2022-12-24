Congress MLA Jaimangal joins MLA cash recovery probe

NEW DELHI: Jharkhand Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal alias Anup Singh on Saturday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the MLA cash recovery case. The ED issued a summons to the Jharkhand MLA on December 16 for questioning in the matter in which Congress MLAs were arrested with cash in West Bengal, according to sources.

Kumar Jaimangal had lodged a case in Ranchi's Argora police station which was transferred to West Bengal police. ED had taken over the case in November.

Earlier on July 31, the West Bengal Police arrested five people, including three MLAs from Jharkhand Congress who were earlier nabbed with a huge amount of money in West Bengal's Howrah. According to the Superintendent of Howrah Rural Police, five people were presented in court on July 31.

"Five people including 3 MLAs from Jharkhand Congress who were nabbed with huge amounts of cash, have been arrested. All the five people will be presented in the court today," Swati Bhangalia, SP, Howrah Rural had told ANI.

The three MLAs, Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap and Naman Bixal Kongari were travelling in an SUV on National Highway-16 at Ranihati in Bengal when the police intercepted their vehicle.

The relatives of Congress MLA Irfan Ansari rebutted allegations that BJP is trying to destabilize the JMM-Cong coalition government in Jharkhand, making the surprising statement," the government cannot be brought own with just a meagre sum of Rs 40-50 lakh". Congress has alleged that the BJP attempted to destabilize the state government following the seizure of cash from three MLAs.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo has said "Whenever Congress or leaders from the Jharkhand government land up in any difficulty they immediately start using the word 'destabilization' like Pakistan's government use Kashmir word. But they cannot escape by blaming BJP."