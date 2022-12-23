Mandaviya to hold virtual meeting with state health ministers on Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the status and preparedness of public health response to COVID-19 and emphasised the need for strengthened surveillance with a focus on genome sequencing and increased testing.

This high-level review meeting comes against the backdrop of a spike in COVID-19 cases in some countries, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi assessed the COVID-19 situation in the country, the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics and the status of the vaccination campaign in the country.

He also assessed the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and their public health implications.

Over the last two days, Chief Ministers of many states around the country have conducted high-level meetings with Senior Officials regarding the preparedness for Covid in their states.

On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the common people regarding the government's preparedness and said that there is no need to panic as the national capital does not have a single case of the COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant BF.7.

There has been an alarming surge in Covid cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France, and the United States.

The spike is being blamed on the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, which has also been detected in four Indian states, according to health ministry data.

Addressing the media after the COVID-19 review meeting, Delhi Chief Minister said, "COVID-19 cases are rising in China and several other countries.