ISRO images show drug trafficker’s bungalow

AHMEDABAD: Thanks to satellite images provided by the ISRO, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been able to establish how an alleged drug trafficker built a palatial bungalow in a Gujarat village by using his ill-gotten wealth.

Isa Rao, who is absconding, is one of the main accused in the seizure of heroin worth Rs 600 crore by the Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) in Morbi district of the state in November 2021.

The probe was later handed over to the NCB. Satellite images showed how he developed his property at Jodia village in Devbhumi-Dwarka district and constructed a bungalow worth more than Rs 50 lakh.