Delhi BJP chief questions CM Kejriwal’s links with Vijay Nair

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday questioned Delhi Chief Minister over his links with Vijay Nair in the excise policy scam case.

Sachdeva said that from the facts presented in the court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) it was very clear that a cartel was formed by the Aam Aadmi Party, its government in Delhi, politicians from Telangana and some big liquor traders of the South.

Sachdeva raised some questions for CM Kejriwal to reply. These are: "How was it possible that without the political patronage of the Chief Minister, Vijay Nair kept changing the decisions of the Excise Department?

"How was it possible that Vijay Nair could do kickback-transactions worth more than Rs 100 crore without political patronage?

"The Chief Minister has been saying that Vijay Nair looks after the work of the election planning department of the Aam Aadmi Party, but now when it has become clear that Vijay Nair used to do deals pretending to be an Excise Department officer -- now the people of Delhi want to know the CM's reaction on Vijay Nair?"

Sachdeva said, "I hope that the Chief Minister will now come forward and clarify Vijay Nair's relationship with himself and the Aam Aadmi Party in this matter. We hope that the Chief Minister will keep his point in a live press conference and not through a recorded message."

According to the remand report, businessman Vijay Nair, who has already been arrested in the case, received kickbacks of Rs 100 crore on behalf of the AAP leaders from South Group. Businessman Nair was named by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi liquor policy case.