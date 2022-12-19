National

Follow quota law to enrol faculty: SC to govt, IITs

The top court was hearing a plea filed by petitioner SN Pandey seeking direction to the Centre and the IITs to follow the reservation policy concerning admissions in research programmes
Supreme Court of India
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to follow the reservation policy for admission in research degree programmes and recruitment of faculty at IITs as provided under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by petitioner SN Pandey seeking direction to the Centre and the IITs to follow the reservation policy concerning admissions in research programmes and recruitment of faculty members, claiming the guidelines were being violated.

The matter came up before a bench of Justices M R Shah and C T Ravikumar and it was informed that the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019 stipulates such reservation and it is being implemented.

“Counsel appearing on behalf of the respondent has pointed out that now in view of the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019, the reservation is provided with respect to all the Central Educational Institutions including IITs.

“The respondents concerned are hereby directed to follow the reservation and act as per the reservations provided under the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2019,” the bench said.

The Act provides for quota in teaching positions in central institutions.

