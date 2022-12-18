Jharkhand: Tribal woman's body found in 12 pieces; husband detained

SAHIBHGANJ: The body of a 22-year-old tribal woman was found in 12 pieces in Jharkhand's Sahebganj on Sunday, said the police.

Police have detained the victim's husband as a suspect in the crime.

The accused has been identified as Dildar Ansari.

According to the police, some parts of the body are still missing.

A search is underway to locate those missing body parts, added the police. As per the police, the victim was the second wife of the accused.