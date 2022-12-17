National

J&K Lt Guv announces ₹5L for civilians killed in Rajouri firing

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of two locals killed in a firing incident outside an Army camp in Rajouri district.
SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of two locals killed in a firing incident outside an Army camp in Rajouri district.

Taking to Twitter, the L-G said, "The incident in Rajouri is very unfortunate. Condolences to the bereaved families. The price of a life cannot be set in monetary terms but still I announce an ex gratia relief of Rs five lakh each for the affected family".

Two locals were killed in a firing incident outside an Army camp in Rajouri on Friday.

Initially, the Army said the two had been killed in militant firing. But, later, the version was withdrawn and it was announced by the Army that an inquiry would be held to find out whether or not the firing had taken place because of mistaken identity.

