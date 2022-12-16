National

Two Kerala teenagers fall to death while alighting from moving train

The incident occurred near Chalakudy when 16-year-old Krishnakumar and 17-year-old Sajan were returning from their work place in Kochi
Representative Image
Representative ImageANI
IANS

KOCHI: Two teenagers, who were trying to alight from a moving train, fell to their death in Koratty railway station early on Friday.

The incident occurred near Chalakudy when 16-year-old Krishnakumar and 17-year-old Sajan were returning from their work place in Kochi.

As the train does not have a stop in Koratty, they jumped out when it slowed down. While one of the boys came under the moving train, the other got severely injured after his head hit the platform.

Since the incident took place in the wee hours and the station is more or less deserted, it went unnoticed. By the time people saw the injured teenagers, it was too late and they succumbed to their injuries.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Sajan
injuries
Krishnakumar
Kerala teenagers
Chalakudy
Koratty

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in