CPI(M) leader takes jibe at 'Pathaan' actors for 'Besharam Rang'

VIJAYAWADA (ANDHRA PRADESH): Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Chigurupati Babu Rao on Thursday took a jibe at the newly released 'Besharam Rang' song of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone and said that it was better to feed any hungry person than watching 'Pathaan'. "It is better to feed a hungry person than paying to watch Pathaan," Babu Rao said while slamming the song 'Besharam Rang'.

Ironically, the duo has also been appreciated by the masses for the actors' chemistry shown in the song. Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Ramesh Mendola also slammed the Bollywood actors advising people not to watch the said movie in theatres.

He also called out for the people to boycott 'Pathaan' and took a dig at Khan visiting Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra. Shah Rukh Khan, on December 12, visited the holy shrine ahead of the release of his film 'Pathaan'.

Earlier, MP minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday also made his objections to the song clear and said in a conversation with the mediapersons that the costumes in the song were "objectionable".

