‘When will R’than be freed of corruption?’ BJP questions Rahul

JAIPUR: Rajasthan's BJP unit president Satish Poonia who has been shooting off one question daily to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised his ninth question to the former Congress president.

Poonia questioned: "When will Rahul Gandhi free the state from corruption?"

In a video message, he said: "Various organisations have confirmed that Rajasthan is one of the most corrupt states in the country. This hallmark has been seen in the entire last 4 years.

"The Congress government's ministers and MLAs have been expressing these facts on many occasions. The Chief Minister who talks about zero tolerance has not yet been able to break this corrupt system of Rajasthan," he said.

The BJP leader said: "Under the poor governance of the Congress party in Rajasthan, it seems that corruption has become a custom. My ninth question to Rahul Gandhi is... when will Rajasthan be freed from corruption?"

Poonia has been continuously asking questions to Rahul Gandhi for the last 9 days.

All his questions have been ignored by Rahul Gandhi and the state Congress government. Not a single question has been answered yet.

During Rahul Gandhi's 18-day visit to Rajasthan in connection with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Poonia has decided to ask him one question every day.