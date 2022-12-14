RS mourns death of former MPs

NEW DELHI: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday mourned the death of its former member Yoginder K Alagh and R C Singh with MPs standing in silence in their places as a mark of respect.

When the House met for the day, Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed that Alagh passed away on December 6 at the age of 83 years.

Alagh, who taught economics during his lifetime, served as a member of the erstwhile Planning Commission and was vice chancellor of JNU. He represented the state of Gujarat in the Upper House from November 1996 to April 2000.

''In the passing away of Alagh the country has lost an eminent economist and an able Parliamentarian,'' he said.

An agriculturalist and social worker Singh, who was an MP of Rajya Sabha from June 2008 to April 2012, died on December 10 at the age of 78 years.

''In the passing away of Singh, the country has lost a veteran trade unionist and an able parliamentarian,'' he said.

MPs stood in their places in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.