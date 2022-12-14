Police Station fight: 3 policemen suspended, SHO sent to lines

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday suspended three personnel who had been fighting inside the Amar Colony Police Station in south Delhi.

As a disciplinary action, the Station House Official (SHO) has also been sent to district lines.

Head Constables Ravinder Giri and Neeraj Attri allegedly attacked Sub-Inspector Vivek Gautam and Inspector Jagjivan Ram. After the incident, both the head constables had fled from the police station. Both have been suspended, but the name of the third person against whom action was taken was not known yet,

The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

"Head Constable Ravindra Giri along with SI Vivek, both posted at Amar Colony police station, and another HC, Sunil, posted at Jamia police station were drinking alcohol when they started fighting after an argument broke out between them over some issue," according to the Daily Diary (DD) entry, accessed by IANS.

Inspector Jagjivan Ram was preparing an inquest report in the police station when he heard some noises.

"The inspector went out and saw Ravindra Giri on the first floor of the building and his white shirt soaked in blood. Giri was in inebriated condition, and when the Inspector inquired about the incident, Giri tried to attack him but was caught by two other police personnel," stated the DD entry around 12.30 a.m. on December 13.

When the Inspector told police personnel to take Giri for medical examination, he fled from the police station.