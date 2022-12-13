Delhi LG appoints 16 more female sub-registrars to GNCTD revenue dept

NEW DELHI: With the aim of empowering women in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday announced the appointment of 22 women as the Sub-Registrars in the offices of the GNCTD's Revenue Department.

According to an official statement, this move by the LG would ensure more sensitive, corruption-free and empathetic public dealing, as experience worldwide had established.

On Monday, the LG had announced the appointment of 16 women SRs while six others have already been appointed. This took the total number of female SRs in Delhi to 22.

The SR offices are responsible for the land registry, sale, purchase and lease, registration of properties, sale deeds, issuing share certificates, marriage registrations, issuing of caste certificates, income certificates, verification of documents and other services that have a direct bearing on the common people.

In the wake of the role of the SRs, several cases of corruption have come to the fore recently, wherein the LG had suspended SRs, the Raj Niwas statement said. It is being expected that with women officers at the helm, the prevalent corruption, red-tapism and harassment of people at such offices will be mitigated, the statement added.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary at the behest of LG had also appointed a woman Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on October 8, 2022, for developing an 'e-platform', to ensure that all the SR offices become faceless and the services will be provided to the people through the online mode.

The Raj Niwas further directed the Deputy Commissioners and District Magistrates to ensure that the e-platform project is made functional at the earliest.