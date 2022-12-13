Constitution Orders Bill, 2022 listed in Rajya Sabha for passage

NEW DELHI: The BJP led Central government has listed the 'Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022' and the 'New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022' for the legislative business in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday for consideration and passage.

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 this afternoon to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (Uttar Pradesh) Order, 1967, mentions Rajya Sabha revised list of business.

The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on March 28, 2022 and passed in April.

The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) (Uttar Pradesh) Order, 1967 (ST Order) and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 (SC Order) with respect to its application to Uttar Pradesh. The Bill amends the Scheduled Castes order to exclude Gond community as a Scheduled Caste in four districts of Uttar Pradesh, Chandauli, Kushinagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Sant Ravidas Nagar.

It amends the ST order to recognise Gond community as a Scheduled Tribe in these four districts. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju is expected to move the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was introduced in Lok Sabha on August 5, 2022.

The Bill amends the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Act, 2019. The Act provides for setting up the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre and designates it as an institute of national importance.

The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre replaced the International Centre for Alternative Dispute Resolution. The Bill renames the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre as the India International Arbitration Centre.

The Bill also corrects several drafting errors in the Arbitration Centre Act, 2019. The Act requires the Arbitration Centre to strive to facilitate the conduct of international and domestic arbitration and conciliation.

The Bill expands this to include the conduct of other forms of alternative dispute resolution.

The manner of conduct of arbitration and other forms of alternative dispute resolution will be specified by the central government through regulations. The Act allows the central government to provide for removing any difficulties in implementing the Act up to two years from the date of commencement of the Act.

The Bill extends this time period to five years.

The Winter Session of Parliament that began on December 7 will have a total of 17 working days. The government plans to introduce a total of 16 new Bills during the session according to the notified schedules.