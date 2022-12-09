Karnataka: 4 students suspended for 'burqa' dance

MANGALURU: Four students of a Karnataka college were suspended for dancing in their 'burqa', an official said. The Mangaluru college administration took the action after a video of their performance at a college event went viral on social media.

The four students dancing to a Bollywood number triggered outrage as they were dressed in long, loose garments covering them from head to toe called burqa.

The engineering college authorities tweeted the action taken by the institute authorities and also issued a media statement. St Joseph Engineering College, Mangaluru, tweeted from their official handle (@SJEC_Mangaluru) on Thursday and said: "The video clip being circulated in social media has captured a part of the dance by students of the muslim community itself who barged on stage during the informal part of students association inaugural.