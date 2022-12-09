Cyclone 'Mandous': Holiday for schools, colleges in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: With the Cyclone 'Mandous' intensified into a major cyclonic storm, Puducherry has declared a two-day holiday for educational institutions across the territory.

All educational institutions will remain shut in Puducherry and Karaikkal on Friday and Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to extremely heavy rain in several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on December 9 and 10.