Himachal polls: BJP leading in 3 seats, Congress on one

SHIMLA (HIMACHAL PRADESH): The BJP is leading on three seats in Himachal Pradesh and Congress on one, according to early trends on the Election Commission website.

Counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am in the state where the ruling BJP is hoping to retain power.

Votes are being counted across 59 locations in the state.

In the first 30 minutes, postal ballot papers were counted and then counting of votes for electronic voting machines (EVMs) commenced at 8.30 am.