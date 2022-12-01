DCW issues summons to real estate company for unpaid dues to Chopra

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women has issued summons to a real estate company Shipra Estate Ltd. on the complaint of former Captain of the Indian National Women's Cricket Team Anjum Chopra.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, "It is very unfortunate that a former cricket team captain who has rendered her services to the nation and has made India proud on international forums, is being harassed by a private company. She is forced to ask for help for getting her dues settled. She has been given false assurances for years and now, the company has not even upheld its commitment made before the commission. We have issued summons to the company and shall ensure all possible help to Anjum Chopra in the matter."

The Commission had received a complaint from Chopra, in which she informed that she had booked a flat in a project of Shipra Estate Ltd in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad in year 2006 and made a payment of approximately 60 per cent of the total investment till the year 2013.

In her complaint, Chopra said that the property was not handed over to her, and due to inordinate delay by the company, in 2020, she signed a settlement deed with wherein it was decided that the company shall refund her money. The complainant informed that the amount was to be refunded within two and a half months from the date of execution of the said settlement deed. However, even after passage of more than two years, she has not received her dues till date.

In this regard, the commission issued notice to the company seeking the latter's response in the matter.

The company informed the Commission that the "remaining payment" will be paid to the complainant within six months.

The commission then granted them six months to make the full and final payment. However, the commission is shocked to note that till date, again the company has refused to make the due payment.

Chopra has alleged that her flat has already been sold to another buyer, and yet she has not received her pending dues, the DCW said in a statement.

Now, DCW Chairperson has issued summons to the real estate company to explain as to why they did not uphold their commitment to Chopra made before the commission. The commission has sought a copy of the cheque from the company to Chopra settling her dues.

The commission has also sought details of the staff responsible for not upholding the commitment made before the commission and the action taken against them.

The commission asked the managing director of the company to appear before it on December 9 and provide an action taken report. In case a satisfactory response is not received, the commission shall initiate legal proceedings in the matter.