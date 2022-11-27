M'luru blast: Probe on Mohammad Shariq to take another week?

CHENNAI: Probe on Mangaluru auto bomb blast prime accused Mohammad Shariq, who is being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and is treated by a team of eight doctors is reported to be delayed for a week, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) were unable to interrogate Shariq as his hands and toes were damaged in the blast and he suffered serious injuries on his face, jaw, and back. It is been reported that Shariq is being treated with the help of a ventilator.
According to doctors, Shariq suffered burn injuries in his stomach and had developed an infection in his lungs for which he was being treated in intensive care and is likely to recover in a week's time.
Once he is declared medically fit, Police and NIA authorities are planning to interrogate him and get his statement. Additionally, the police also stated that it is doubtful whether Shariq will adequately answer the questions of the authorities even if he recovers. Mangaluru City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has stated that accused Mohammad Shariq could not be questioned as he was in the intensive care unit.
On Nov 25, Sources said that Shariq wanted to carry out an explosion at a children’s fest organised by one of the organisations affiliated to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). According to them, the investigation teams have found that Shariq wanted to carry out the blast at the state-level child fest programme by Keshava Smrithi Samvardhana Samithi, which comes under RSS.
On November 19, Mohammed Shariq, who was at large, was travelling in an autorickshaw with a cooker that exploded in Mangaluru injuring him and the driver. Police called the blast an act of terror.
