M'luru blast: Probe on Mohammad Shariq to take another week?

CHENNAI: Probe on Mangaluru auto bomb blast prime accused Mohammad Shariq, who is being admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and is treated by a team of eight doctors is reported to be delayed for a week, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

Police and National Investigation Agency (NIA) were unable to interrogate Shariq as his hands and toes were damaged in the blast and he suffered serious injuries on his face, jaw, and back. It is been reported that Shariq is being treated with the help of a ventilator.

According to doctors, Shariq suffered burn injuries in his stomach and had developed an infection in his lungs for which he was being treated in intensive care and is likely to recover in a week's time.