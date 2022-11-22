Mangaluru blast: 'Cooker bomb had capacity to blow up bus'

BENGALURU: The cooker bomb which exploded in an auto rickshaw on the outskirts of Mangaluru city on November 19, had the capacity to explode a bus, investigations revealed on Tuesday.

According to sources, the cooker was filled with extremely powerful gel.

The device had a detonator along with a plus and minus connecting unit. While it went off, the power connection to the detonator failed. The gel had caught fire and thick smoke emanated from the auto following the low-intensity blast.