Kerala links suspected in Kovai, Mangaluru blasts

A deeper investigation is on to find out if Jameesha Mubin and Mohammed Shariq were in contact and if they received funding in Kerala. “Mubin went to Kerala allegedly for medical treatment in the second week of September. Around the same time, Shariq had stayed in a hotel for five days from September 13 near Aluva railway station furnishing fake ID details by pretending to be a Hindu,” said a police officer.

Police are also checking the call logs of six associates of Mubin to see if they were in contact with Shariq. Surendran, a private school teacher, who was taken into custody for helping Shariq get a SIM card has been let off with a condition that he should appear for inquiry.