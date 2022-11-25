Delhi BJP launches 12-point manifesto for MCD polls

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched its 12-point manifesto for the upcoming December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal along with Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, manifesto committee president Satish Upadhyay, Delhi BJP in-charge Baijayant Panda, and other Delhi BJP leaders unveiled the manifesto at Delhi BJP office.

The BJP, in its manifesto, said: "We are committed to providing all the services of the MCD to the citizens on mobile and will continue to provide better facilities to its employees."

The saffron party also assured to contribute towards controlling pollution in Delhi, and make it a green and sustainable city

"We will provide housing to 7 lakh poor in Delhi in 5 years with the Central government's assistance. We will further simplify rules for building houses, further reduction in the property tax and also will work with RWA in participation," the manifesto noted.

The party in its manifesto also spoke of regularising all weekly markets and providing more facilities to street vendors, unorganised labourers and marginalised sections.

"We will abolish the Nagar Nigam Factory Licence and traders will be given further exemption in license fee. We will keep on improving basic facilities in slums, rural areas, unauthorized colonies and J.J. clusters," the party mentioned in its manifesto.

The BJP further said it will ensure self-employment opportunities, quality health facilities and dignified life for women; and "will ensure new self-employment opportunities for youth and will convert all 1,616 schools of the corporation into smart schools by 2027".

"We will modernize Delhi's health Infrastructure and link them with the Jan Aushadhi Kendras. We are committed to providing better parking facilities and solving the problem of stray animals We will construct 1,000 permanent Chhath Ghats by creating new water bodies and will also promote the cultural heritage of Delhi," the party manifesto read.

Speaking to the media, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said: "I have seen the attitude of the Delhi government... AAP has shown different forms of corruption to the country. The party which formed the government by fighting against corruption, failed on its promises."