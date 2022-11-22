Sabarimala pilgrims can carry coconuts in cabin baggage
NEW DELHI: Pilgrims going to Sabarimala temple can carry coconuts in cabin baggage in flights, with aviation security regulator BCAS relaxing the norms for a limited period.
A senior official of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) said the permission has been given for the ongoing Sabarimala season that is to end in late January. Lakhs of devotees visit the hill shrine every year and majority of them carry ‘Irumudi Kettu’ (the sacred bag containing offerings, including coconut filled with ghee, to the Lord).
Coconuts meant for offering as part of Sabarimala pilgrimage have been allowed to be carried in cabin baggage for a limited period of time, the official said on Tuesday. The official also said that additional security measures and checks have been put in place in this regard.
Under current norms, coconuts are not permitted in cabin baggage on the grounds that they are flammable. “... Coconuts, in the view of inconvenience to the pilgrims to Shri Sabarimala shall be allowed in cabin (carry on) baggage after the X-ray, ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) and physical check by ASG till the duration of Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage i.e. up to 20 Jan 2023,” BCAS said in a circular. Generally, those undertaking the pilgrimage to Sabarimala prepare and pack ‘Irumudi Kettu’ as part of the ‘Kettunirakal’ ritual. During the ritual, ghee is filled inside a coconut, which is then kept in the bag along with other offerings. The bag would also have few ordinary coconuts to be broken at various holy spots during the pilgrimage.
