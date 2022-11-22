Sabarimala pilgrims can carry coconuts in cabin baggage

Under current norms, coconuts are not permitted in cabin baggage on the grounds that they are flammable. “... Coconuts, in the view of inconvenience to the pilgrims to Shri Sabarimala shall be allowed in cabin (carry on) baggage after the X-ray, ETD (Explosive Trace Detector) and physical check by ASG till the duration of Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage i.e. up to 20 Jan 2023,” BCAS said in a circular. Generally, those undertaking the pilgrimage to Sabarimala prepare and pack ‘Irumudi Kettu’ as part of the ‘Kettunirakal’ ritual. During the ritual, ghee is filled inside a coconut, which is then kept in the bag along with other offerings. The bag would also have few ordinary coconuts to be broken at various holy spots during the pilgrimage.