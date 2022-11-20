3 hybrid terrorists arrested in Srinagar; arms, ammunition recovered

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: As many as three hybrid terrorists were arrested by the police and Indian Army on Sunday, informed the Kashmir Zone Police.
The terrorists were arrested with a huge consignment of three AK rifles, two Pistols, nine Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar.
"Army (2RR) and Srinagar Police arrested three hybrid terrorists along with a huge consignment of 03 AK rifles, 02 Pistols, 09 Magazines and 200 rounds from the outskirts of Srinagar," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
The investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android