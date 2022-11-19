National

Parliament winter session from December 7-29

The session is likely to be held in the old parliament building as the construction of the new building may stretch till the end of the year, the sources said.
NEW DELHI: The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29, with sources saying it is likely to be held in the old building as the new one is still under-construction. The session is likely to be held in the old parliament building as the construction of the new building may stretch till the end of the year, the sources said. The government will also call the all-party meeting to finalise the legislative business for the session.

