SC orders Navlakha to be put under house arrest

NEW DELHI: Trashing NIA’s apprehensions, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered social activist Gautam Navlakha, accused of having links to Maoists and Pakistan’s spy agency ISI, to be placed under house arrest “without fail” within 24 hours. Navlakha is under judicial custody in Taloja Jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case. Meanwhile, the Bombay HC granted bail to scholar-activist Anand Teltumbde, noting that there was no evidence to show that he had indulged in any terrorist act.