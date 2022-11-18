India's first privately developed rocket set to soar on Friday

National

CHENNAI: The country's first privately made rocket is all set to be launched from here on Friday, with the vehicle named as a tribute to the father of India's space programme, Vikram Sarabhai. Vikram-S would be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from its spaceport here, about 115 km from Chennai. Symbolising a new start, the mission has been named 'Prarambh' (the beginning).

Developed by four-year-old startup Skyroot Aerospace, today's event marks the private sector's maiden foray into the launch vehicle segment, after the space segment was thrown open to private players in 2020. The 6-metre tall Vikram-S will soar to an altitude of around 81 km after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, carrying two domestic payloads and one from a foreign customer.

