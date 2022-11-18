Comments on Savarkar can affect MVA: Sena

MUMBAI/SHEGAON: The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena on Friday warned that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unwarranted’ comments on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar can affect the unity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Sanjay Raut, key leader of the Sena, said Jairam Ramesh called him and the two had a long conversation, adding, any defamatory remarks against Savarkar were unacceptable to the Shiv Sena.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android