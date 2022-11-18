Comments on Savarkar can affect MVA: Sena

MUMBAI/SHEGAON: The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena on Friday warned that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘unwarranted’ comments on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar can affect the unity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Sanjay Raut, key leader of the Sena, said Jairam Ramesh called him and the two had a long conversation, adding, any defamatory remarks against Savarkar were unacceptable to the Shiv Sena.