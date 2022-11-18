40% reduction in NH user fee upon recovery of project cost: Gadkari

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has promised to reduce the user fee by 40% for the public-funded National Highways once the project cost is recovered.

“User fee collection at the fee plaza is being done in accordance with the amended NH Fee Rule 2008 and NH Fee Rule 1997, as per respective user fee notifications. As per the 6(b) of the NH Fee rule user fee realised, in respect of public funded projects, the fee leviable would be reduced to 40% of the user fee for such sections of National Highways, bridges, tunnels or bypass, as the case may be to be revised annually in accordance with NH Fee Rules,” Gadkari explained in a reply to DMK’s Rajya Sabha MP P Wilson.

Wilson had requested Gadkari in the Parliament to abolish all toll plazas across the country on the NH and instead collect one-time fees during registration.

“The Minister has replied that he has decided to reduce toll fees by 40% in public funded projects. I thank Minister Nitin Gadkari for this decision which would really help ease the burden on road users. However, I still request him to abolish the toll completely soon and collect a one-time fee at the time of registration,” Wilson tweeted.