CV Ananda Bose is new West Bengal Governor

NEW DELHI: Former bureaucrat C V Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed the Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. Bose (71) is a 1977 batch (retired) Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Kerala cadre. He last served as an administrator in the National Museum here before superannuating in 2011. “The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal,” the communique said.

