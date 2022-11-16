Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

The Maharashtra Police had recorded a two-page statement the second time he was called in for questioning, however, he had only one thing to say.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police sources told ANI that Aftab confessed that he had made up his mind to kill Shraddha over a week before the murder (May 18).

"More than a week before the murder (May 18), I had made up my mind to kill Shraddha. Even on that day, Shraddha and I had a fight. I was determined to kill her when she suddenly became emotional and started crying. So I held back for later," a Delhi Police source quoted Aftab as saying in his confession.

Aftab said his partner had trust issues because of which she would often get angry, leading to frequent quarrels. "I often had to talk to someone over the phone. However, she would doubt my commitment to the relationship every time she caught me speaking over the phone. She used to get very angry," Aftab told Delhi Police.

Police said on further investigation, it was learnt that the couple had a fight on May 18 during which Aftab killed Shraddha.

"I was scared as I knew that if I dumped the body somewhere, I might be caught. I browsed Google all night to search for ways to dispose of the body and not arouse any suspicion. I also searched the internet on what kind of chopper would I have to use to piece the body," the Delhi Police source quoted Aftab as saying.

Aftab also confessed to his fondness for watching web series and shows related to crime and it was from these shows that he borrowed ideas on preserving the chopped-off body parts and disposing of them later, police said, adding that he did it all by himself.