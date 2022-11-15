National

Multi-system operators’ registration must by Nov 25

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had asked MSOs in May to furnish information regarding head-end locations, Conditional Access System, Transport Stream/Frequency detail, RF Feed details, Platform Service details, and others.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Government on Tuesday asked multi-system operators (MSO) to get themselves registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting within the next 10 days, failing which its permissions could be revoked. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had asked MSOs in May to furnish information regarding head-end locations, Conditional Access System, Transport Stream/Frequency detail, RF Feed details, Platform Service details, and others.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Government
Ministry of Information and broadcasting
multi-system operators
MSOs
Conditional Access System
Transport Stream
Frequency detail

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in