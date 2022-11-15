Multi-system operators’ registration must by Nov 25

NEW DELHI: The Government on Tuesday asked multi-system operators (MSO) to get themselves registered with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting within the next 10 days, failing which its permissions could be revoked. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had asked MSOs in May to furnish information regarding head-end locations, Conditional Access System, Transport Stream/Frequency detail, RF Feed details, Platform Service details, and others.
