Krishna Funeral: Allu Arjun, Devarakonda among others condole

HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna's funeral was held in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad with a number of family members and celebrities from all over Tollywood coming over to pay their last respects.

In a video that surfaced on YouTube, a visibly grieved Mahesh Babu, actor and son of Krishna, is seen mourning while being surrounded by a number of his near and dear ones, including several of his star colleagues from the film industry.