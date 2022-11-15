National

Krishna Funeral: Allu Arjun, Devarakonda among others condole

In a video that surfaced on YouTube, a visibly grieved Mahesh Babu, actor and son of Krishna, is seen mourning while being surrounded by a number of his near and dear ones, including several of his star colleagues from the film industry.
Actor Vijay Devarakonda offering flowers to late Krishna Garu's mortal remains.
Actor Vijay Devarakonda offering flowers to late Krishna Garu's mortal remains.
HYDERABAD: Veteran Telugu actor Ghattamaneni Krishna's funeral was held in Nanakramguda in Hyderabad with a number of family members and celebrities from all over Tollywood coming over to pay their last respects.

In a video that surfaced on YouTube, a visibly grieved Mahesh Babu, actor and son of Krishna, is seen mourning while being surrounded by a number of his near and dear ones, including several of his star colleagues from the film industry.

Actor Vijay Devarakonda offering flowers to late Krishna Garu's mortal remains.
Precious moments of Mahesh Babu with his father, late superstar Krishna

Legendary actor Chiranjeevi was among the earliest to attend the funeral. The 'Acharya' actor looked extremely sorrowful, as he offered a garland to the mortal remains of Krishna Garu.

Actor Chiranjeevi offering a garland to the mortal remains of Krishna Garu.
Actor Chiranjeevi offering a garland to the mortal remains of Krishna Garu.

'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Devarakonda came and paid his sincere condolences. He was seen offering flowers to late Krishna Garu's mortal remains.

He was also seen consoling several other mourners at the funeral.

A visibly heartbroken Mohan Babu couldn't hold back his tears upon reaching Krishna Garu's mortal remains. He went on to give a hug to Mahesh Babu and console him. The Padma Shri awardee is known for films like 'Sri Ramulayya' and 'Khaidi No. 786'.

Actor Mohan Babu at Krishna's funeral
Actor Mohan Babu at Krishna's funeral
Actor Vijay Devarakonda offering flowers to late Krishna Garu's mortal remains.
Andhra leaders mourn passing away of Superstar Krishna

'Pushpa: The Rise' actor Allu Arjun was also spotted at the funeral, dressed all in white and shaking hands with several of his colleagues and dignitaries present there.

Actor Allu Arjun at Krishna's funeral
Actor Allu Arjun at Krishna's funeral

'RRR' fame actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR were also present at the funeral. Ram Charan was seen consoling the late veteran's son and sharing words of comfort with him while sitting beside him.

Jr. NTR, dressed in a solemn blue kurta, came to the funeral with a heavy heart and met with many of the deceased actor's family members.

Actor Ram Charan at Krishna's funeral
Actor Ram Charan at Krishna's funeral

Other actors whose presence was noted at the event included Rana Daggubati, Prabhas, D Suresh Babu and Naga Chaitanya. The 'Alluri Seetarama Raju' actor passed away in Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

Actor Vijay Devarakonda offering flowers to late Krishna Garu's mortal remains.
Rajini, Kamal condole death of veteran Telugu actor Krishna

